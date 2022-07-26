Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is the latest to join the list of supporters who have lauded Ranveer Singh's headline-worthy photoshoot. The Padmaavat actor has taken social media by storm ever since he shared pictures from his latest photoshoot wherein he is seen posing in the buff.

RGV, who is known for making startling statements, has extended support to Ranveer for his bold photoshoot. The Satya helmer has dragged gender equality into Singh's photoshoot which is being lauded by his peers but has left many irked including an NGO which went ahead to file a complaint against the star.

Talking to a webloid, Varma has said, "Think it’s his way of demanding justice for gender equality. If women can show off their sexy bodies why can’t men? It’s hypocritical that men are judged by a different standard. Men should have as many equal rights as women." RGV further added, "I think India is finally coming of age and I think this is Ranveer's statement on gender equality."

Yesterday, Ranveer's Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt also silenced the media with her reaction to Ranveer's photoshoot. "I don't like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh. I cannot even tolerate this question. I love him. He will be eternally favourite to everyone of us actually and he has given us so much at the movies, so we should only give him love."

Earlier, celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker. Not to forget, Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Pandey too have heaped praise on Ranveer. The actor, however, doesn't seem to be fazed by the storm that he stirred up with his latest photoshoot.