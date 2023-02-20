Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar stole the show at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception for two reasons. First, her bold style statement and second, a kiss with a mystery man that went viral on social media. Days later, Bhumi was seen partying with the mystery man who is reportedly her boyfriend.

Bhumi Pednekar with sister Samiksha and friends

On Sunday night, Bhumi stepped out in a beige corset top which she teamed up with matching leather pants as she celebrated her younger sister Samiksha Pednekar's birthday with close friends in Mumbai. Those who joined the Pednekar sisters for the celebration were Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, and Bhumi's rumoured beau Yash Kataria.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry with Bhumi's rumoured BF Yash Kataria

Orry took to social media to share a string of pictures from Samiksha's birthday party. Bhumi and Yash are not seen together in pictures shared by Orry on Instagram Stories. The alleged lovebirds, however, pose separately with Orry in various pictures. Yash is said to be a real estate developer and builder based in Mumbai.

Earlier, Bhumi also went on a holiday with Yash along with her sister and a few friends. The rumoured lovebirds welcomed 2023 together in Tulum, Mexico. Back then, Bhumi had shared a few pictures and videos from the vacation but nothing was a potential hint of the budding romance between her and Yash.

Bhumi Pednekar poses with Orry

On the work front, Bhumi has an impressive lineup of films that will be released this year and next. The actor had earlier said that 2023 will be her year as an artist and she was right to say that with the kind of films that the actor will be seen in. The actor has Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, Ajay Bahl helmed The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra's Afwaa, Bhakshak by Pulkit, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi directed by Mudassar Aziz in her kitty.