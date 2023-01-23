Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen shoulder a film on her own for the first time after she debuted with 2018 released Kedarnath. Sara will be seen playing titular role in the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. In the film bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sara will be seen essaying the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

On Monday, the makers shared teaser of Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film will feature Sara playing the real-life hero for the first time in her career which boasts of commercial films like Simmba, Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re. Usha Mehta biopic will also test Sara's ability to pull off a serious role.

The film revolves around a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter. The story is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a thriller drama inspired by true events. It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. The makers wrapped up the shoot of Ae Watan Mere Watan last December.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is helmed by Kannan Iyer. Streaming giant Amazon Original Movie will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

Sara has a packed slate for the next year with films belonging to different genres like Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey, Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Vicky Kaushal and the other being Ae Watan Mere Watan. Apart from all this, her new film Metro: In Dino with Anurag Basu and Aditya Roy Kapoor, too, is in the pipeline.