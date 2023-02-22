Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur's craze beyond fans as the handsome hunk makes many B-town divas drool over him. How his female fans feel for him was exemplified by the incident that recently made headlines where he was almost forcefully kissed by a female fan at the special screening of his latest OTT outing The Night Manager. The actor, however, is unfazed by the attention that he gets from his female admirers.

When asked how he looks back at the incident, Aditya said that he did not get too frazzled by it. He said that such incidents need to be handled and that's exactly what he did when a girl held Aditya's face and tried to kiss him at screening. Talking about the incident, Aditya said that the fan who tried to cross the line with him was "strong."

The 37-year-old actor said that he can understand the place this kind of admiration comes from, hence, he doesn't criticise it. The actor further said that fans have their ways to express their love and the lady in question apparently wanted to express her affection in a certain manner. Kapur said that the moment demanded to be handled gracefully which he did and there was nothing more to it that would give him a sleepless night.

On the work front, Aditya will next be seen in Anurag Basu helmed Metro...In Dino. The film will also feature Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film is an anthology that is woven around bittersweet tales of relationships. Aditya and Sara aside, Metro...In Dino also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. Bankrolled by T-Series, the film will hit big screens on December 8, 2023.