Hyderabad: Adipurush's release got pushed for a few months but the makers are now seemingly ready to kickstart film's promotions. According to the latest buzz, Adipursuh promotions will commence soon. If rumours are to be believed, team Adipurush is planning to begin film's promotion on a musical note.

Fans of Prabhas are waiting with bated breath for Adipurush promotions to begin. The chatter around Prabhas and Kriti's alleged romance is also one of the reasons why there is much curiosity around the promotional activities of the film. While the two have time and again denied dating each other, fans are seemingly finding it hard to believe. The shots of Kriti and Prabhas shown in teaser are said to be form the song with which Adipurush promotions will kickstart.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer mythological drama would have been already released by now had there been no severe criticism over the quality of film's visual effects. Adipurush was earlier set to hit big screens on January 12 but will now be releasing on June 16 this year. Adipursuh teaser was launched at a grand event in Ayodhya last October. Following a massive backlash, the makers pushed Adipurush release to focus on VFX.

Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana. The lavishly mounted film is jointly bankrolled by T-Series and Retrophiles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, Adipursh will feature Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh while Sunny Singh as Lakshman.