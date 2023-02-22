Hyderabad: After receiving severe backlash over Adipurush teaser, the makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer postponed the release and launch of promotional assets. The team, however, now seems ready for Adipurush's release in June with renewed confidence in the film and leading pair.

Amid the massive trolling, Prabhas and Kriti's onscreen pair was the only thing which garnered audiences' love after Adipurush teaser dropped. The duo has attracted so much chatter around them that dating rumours were swiftly replaced by engagement speculations. If the words of Adipurush editor Ashish Mhatre are anything to go by, VFX aside, Prabhas and Kriti's scenes together will be the highlight of the film.

Talking about the rumoured couple's onscreen chemistry, Ashish told a webloid that he will fall short of words to describe how stunning Prabhas and Kriti look together in Adipurush. Talking about the duo, Ashish further said Prabhas and Kriti have many emotional sequences which will strike a chord with the audience. According to him, the chemistry of rumoured lovebirds has elevated the emotionally charged scenes in Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Adipurush which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres in January this year will now be releasing on June 16. Written and directed by Om Raut, the film is his adaptation of the epic Ramayana. Prabhas and Kriti aside, Adipurush will also feature Sunny Singh in the role of Lakshman while Saif Ali Khan essay the ultimate mythical demon -- Ravan. The film is jointly bankrolled by T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and Retrophiles which is co-owned by Om and Prasad Sutar