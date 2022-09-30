Hyderabad: The first poster of South Superstar Prabhas's upcoming film 'Adipurush' has been released on 30 September. The makers have also revealed the release date of the teaser of the film while sharing the poster of the film on social media. The director of the film, Om Raut, has told through a post on social media that the first teaser of the film will be released on October 2 at 07:11 PM.

In the first look poster of the film Adipurush, South actor Prabhas is shown as 'Lord Ram' aiming for the sky using a bow and arrow. Prabhas is seen donning long hair and a mustache complementing his look. Releasing the first poster of the film, Om Raut wrote, 'Aarambh..., be a part of the beginning of this magical journey of ours, on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh'.

Directed by Om Raut, the film will feature Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. Fans have been waiting for this film for a long time. The film will be released in cinemas on January 12, 2023.

According to media reports, the film Adipurush has been mounted on a budget of around Rs 500 crore. It is being told that Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan will be portraying the role of Lankesh.