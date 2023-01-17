Hyderabad: Good news for fans frantically waiting for Adipurush. Actor Prabhas has confirmed the new release date of the magnum opus directed by Om Raut. The movie will now open in cinemas on June 16, 2023. Initially, it was set to release on January 12, 2023.

"We are always delighted to impart the virtue of Lord Ram || The world will witness India's timeless epic in 150 days! #150DaysToAdipurush #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023 in 3D," Prabhas's Insta post read on Tuesday.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The movie is based on Ramayan. Prabhas plays the character of Raghava, Kriti Sanon of Janaki and Saif Ali Khan of Raavan. The film triggered a row on social media when the makers unveiled the teaser last year. Fans ripped apart the teaser for its 'poor' VFX.

There was also controversy surrounding Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Raavan. Netizens objected to the way Raavan's character looks in the film. In November last year, director Om Raut issued a statement citing post-production work as the reason behind the delay.

The statement read, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history.” Citing the post-production work as the reason behind the delay, the filmmaker added, “In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023.”

The full statement read, “We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going – Om Raut.” The director, in the caption of his post, wrote, “Jai Shree Ram. Adipurush releases in theatres on June 16, 2023.”