New Delhi: Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passed away Friday evening due to cardiac arrest. She was 78. Tabassum was known for her show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. The Doordarshan celebrity talk show ran from 1972 to 1993. According to reports, a prayer meeting will be held on November 21 at Arya Samaj at Linking Road, Santacruz.

Reports quoting her son said Tabassum passed away at around 8.40 pm due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. The veteran actor started her career as child actor Baby Tabassum in 1947.