Mumbai: Entrepreneur Amit Jain gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore to actor Parul Gulati on the show 'Shark Tank India Season 2'. Parul is the owner of a hair extension brand called 'Nish Hair' and made an appearance on 'Shark Tank India 2' during the finale. She took to her Instagram handle where she said that her business was successful.

Parul posted an image of herself with the cheque and wrote that she has had it for a while and wanted to let everyone know how happy she was. She wrote, "I MADE IT with my business. Who could have ever thought my business will one day be valued at 50 Crore?" She called Amit Jain her hero. "Also @amitjain_cardekho you are truly my hero, not just because you gave me the best deal but also because you and your team have been so so supportive & have been guiding me through my tough times."

Parul concluded by saying that she does not know how many people remember when she was having issues with her payment gateway. It was the team Megha Alley who lent her theirs until she had one of her own. In the episode, Parul had asked for an investment of Rs 1 crore for her brand in exchange for a 2% equity stake. While other sharks like Amit Jain, settled with her for Rs 1 crore for 2% equity while Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta offered her Rs 1 crore for a 3% stake.

