Mumbai: Mouni Roy shared pictures on her social media handle of having a great time in the US. Mouni on Friday shared her photos on her Instagram handle. She looked ravishing in her aquamarine-coloured dress. Her " too-hot to handle" pictures made her followers go wow! Mouni captioned her pictures " The draw is the romance & magic of a story…..".

A small clip Mouni shared on her Instagram that she paired her aquamarine dress with black boots and a black velvety coat as she walked out of a restaurant in style in Atalanta, Georgia. One of her followers commented, "You look always perfect @imouniroy with a smiley and heart emoticon."

In her other post, she poses with a golden retriever and was seen cuddling with it. She captioned it, " Meet cute with Rumi @rumi_the_golden_puppy @anusoru" " Netizens were in awe of the puppy and a user wrote, " cute" with all went-for-heart emoticons.

Other than the actress Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for tour. The tour group will perform live shows in various US cities. On March 11 they will perform at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando. According to sources, a Promoter of the Orlando show, Meit Shah, " It's going to be a Saturday night show and it is expected that people will get their value for money. The show is expected to be a crowd-puller and more people might show up from the adjacent cities."

This show could be one of the biggest shows as the organisers are trying to pull it off effortlessly. The Indian diaspora in the USA has been badly affected owing to the pandemic." To cheer everyone we are organising a live Bollywood celebrity show to spread joy and for everyone to be entertained like never before," added the promoter.