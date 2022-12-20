New Delhi: Popular South Indian actor, Vijay was spotted attending Jawan director Atlee Kumar's wife Priya's baby shower. Director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Atlee took to social media last week to announce that they’re all set to enter parenthood and had welcomed their first child.

Pictures and videos of Vijay from the function have surfaced on social media confirming his attendance. Vijay and director Atlee have worked together in three films 'Theri', 'Mersal', and 'Bigil', and all are blockbuster ones at the box office. Meanwhile, Priya Atlee's baby shower function took place on December 19 in Chennai, and the grand event was attended by cinema stars and family friends. Vijay also attended Atlee's family function and presented a warm gift to the couple.

Atlee and Priya were spotted twinning in white, while Vijay arrived in formal attire in a blue shirt and black pants. Pictures of Vijay and Atlee from the event have gone viral. Vijay and Atlee are said to be reuniting for the actor's 68th film, and it's going to be a bigger project than their previous films for sure. Atlee is currently busy with the work of his debut Bollywood directorial 'Jawaan' featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, and the film is slated to release in theatres in June 2023.

Vijay, who has completed the work for the Pongal release 'Varisu', has been enjoying his free days, and the actor attended a wedding event in Chennai last week. Vijay is preparing to begin the shooting of 'Thalapathy 67' with director Lokesh Kangaraj, and the film shooting will commence in the last week of January. Director Atlee shared pictures of their twitted, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee."