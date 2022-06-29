Chennai: Famous Actor Meena’s husband, Vidyasagar, passed away on Tuesday night in a private hospital in Chennai. Vidyasagar, aged 48, was reportedly suffering suffering from severe lung infection and was being treated for the same since his diagnosis in March this year.

Vidyasagar was earlier had suffered from COVID, but had recovered. However, on Tuesday, seeing his condition worsening, he was hospitalized, but could not recover and breathed his last at around 7 pm. The last rites will take place today at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 2 p.m.

Vidyasagar was the husband of the famous actor Meena. The due got married in Bengaluru in 2009 and had a daughter, Nainika. For the unversed, Meena began her career as a child artist and then began playing the lead role in the 90s in South Indian movies. She has worked with many famous actors in South cinema, including Rajanikant. Meena, who has worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema for over three decades, has been a part of several critically acclaimed superhits including Mohanlal's 'Drishyam' and Kamal Haasan's 'Avvai Shanmugi'.