Mumbai: Bollywood director and actor Satish Chandra Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. Anupam Kher took to Twitter to inform about the demise of his beloved friend and actor, sharing a black and white picture of their happier times.

"I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!," Kher tweeted in Hindi.

As an actor, Satish is noted for his roles as 'Calendar' in Mr. India and 'Pappu Pager' in Deewana Mastana. An alumnus of National School of Drama, New Delhi and Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Satish wrote dialogues for Kundan Shah's comedy classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983).

Satish has won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice. In 1990, he won it for Ram Lakhan and seven years later again for Saajan Chale Sasural. His maiden directorial venture was headlined by Sridevi in 1993. The movie- Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja failed in the box office.

Satish second movie was Prem which was made in 1995. Four years later, his movie Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain became financially successful. Fans recalled how the actor was playing Holi yesterday and sharing the same from his social media handles.

"This is Depressing. Calender, Airport, Pappu Pager, Sharafat Ali and many more remarkable performances. You will be remember and remain alive in our Hearts. Deep Condolences on Lost(sic)," wrote a Twitter user in reply to Kher's post.

"One of the best person and a finest actor, who lived life larger than life, he not only brought smile through his various characters in films he spread the same happiness in his normal life too... He will be missed dearly forever... He will live in memories...Om Shanti(sic)," wrote another fan.