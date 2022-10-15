Chennai: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the probe report into the surrogacy (of director Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara) will be submitted to the government within a week's time and the same will be shared with the media, while responding to a volley of questions over the purported violations in the couple's act.

Earlier this week, Vignesh on Sunday said he and his wife, south star Nayanthara, have welcomed twin baby boys. "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam (sic)," Vignesh had tweeted.

"We know the name of the hospital through which they had availed the surrogacy service. We have formed a team led-by a Joint-Director level official. They are poring over the records and details relating to the issue. The team will submit its report (on compliance) in a week's time and the same will be shared with the media," the Minister said.

Asked whether they would inquire the couple, the Minister maintained that it would happen, if necessary. "We will call them if need be. That will happen only when there is a non-compliance in the already laid down surrogacy guidelines," Subramanian said and added that the media will have to wait until the full details emerge.

Meanwhile, Vignesh shared a cryptic post in his social media page. “Choose people who will tell you want you need to hear even when it’s hard,” the message in the shared picture read without any context and the couple's fans were seen arguing that that director was indeed referring to the ongoing surrogacy controversy, which had taken a toll on the couple.

In India, commercial surrogacy was put to end with the legislation of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 which came into effect on January 25, 2022. As per the act, commercial surrogacy is banned while altruistic surrogacy is allowed. This means the couple availing the service will only be footing the medical bills of the surrogate mother without any other pecuniary benefits.