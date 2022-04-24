Hyderabad (Telangana): The film Acharya will release on April 29, and the makers held a pre-release event in Hyderabad, amid high expectations. Movie artists, technicians, guests, and other dignitaries were present at the gala event on Saturday, making it a hit show.

SS Rajamouli, who is still basking in the glory of RRR, attended the event as a special guest and conveyed his best wishes to the team. Rajamouli, who praised megastar Chiranjeevi at the pre-release event, stated that he is one of the most humble people he has ever met.

On a lighter note, Rajamouli stated that Chiranjeevi isn't as good as Ram Charan. "Chiru sir, you look good, you dance well, you act well, and despite being a megastar, you don't have the charisma of my RRR hero Ram Charan," Rajamouli said, as everyone laughed at the witty quote.

"I've seen Chiranjeevi at the time of Magadheera, and I realised that Chiranjeevi Garu never made any recommendations to Charan," the Magadheera director said. "Charan is who he is today because of himself. He made mistakes, learned, and evolved into the person he is today, all because of his hard work," Rajamouli said, praising Ram Charan's efforts.

Speaking about his colleague Koratala Siva, the RRR maker said: "Don't be fooled by his gentle exterior; Koratala is a force to be reckoned with. Koratala Siva garu appears to be simple and calm. But he is a person who notices a lot of things, and is one of the most well-known mass directors."

(With agency inputs)