Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities extended support to Alia Bhatt after she slammed a media house for publishing her pictures that don't fall under the spotted category. The actor was in her home while she was clicked unaware in pictures exclusively shared by a leading media house.

Reacting to Alia's post, her mentor and close friend Karan Johar took to social media and said the pictures are absolute invasion of privacy and there has to be a limit. Anushka Sharma too took to her Instagram stories and shared that the publication house is the only media outlet that keeps posting her daughter's pictures despite repeated requests to not do so. Anushka also said

Seemingly annoyed with the incident, Janhvi Kapoor also wrote a lengthy post on Instagram Stories and shared that celebrities do understand the job of paparazzi and what entails in life of a public figure. But, invading the private space of an individual without their consent is according to Janhvi far from journalistic accomplishment. She tagged Mumbai Police to bring the matter to notice.

Janhvi's half-brother and actor Arjun Kapoor, who has worked with Alia in 2 States, too called out the publication and said it is absolutely shameless to make a woman feel unsafe in her home. Arjun also said that the pictures are nothing but stalking and concluded his post with tagging Mumbai Police.

Alia's mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan said that she is shocked to see the blatant disregard of personal space. The Raazi actor's sister Shaheen Bhatt to social media and said had there been somebody else in Alia's position this act would have been considered harassment and a complete assault on privacy.