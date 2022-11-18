Hyderabad: As the romantic musical hit film Aashiqui completes 32 years, director Deepak Tijori, lead actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal and singer Kumar Sanu graced the sets of Indian Idol 13 as the theme of the episode was celebration of the movie. The Aashiqui special episode on Indian Idol 13, however, left Anu Aggarwal with bitter experience.

The episode featured very little of Anu. She apparently conveyed a lot to the audience which got chopped off and did not make it to the final episode which aired on Sony. Sharing her experience, the actor reacted to the same during a conversation with a webloid.

The former supermodel made shocking revelation that the makers of the show edited most of her footage. "I was sitting right next to Rahul Roy and they cut me out of the frame. Thankfully, I am a Sanyasi. I don’t have an ego at all. It does sadden me. I met the young talented singers and I spoke enough but not a word was shown in the telecast. I am not interested in why? I let it go. I don’t want to get into the defensive at all right…and I don’t want to get into blaming Sony, the editor, or anybody at all," said Anu.

The actor further said that she was "saddened" that her motivational talks did not find a place in the final cut. Anu also talked about love and warmth that she received when she shot for the episode. The actor said that when she walked on the stage, Kumar Sanu stood up and started clapping and was joined by the audience in the show.

Aashiqui is remembered for its storyline and the on-screen chemistry between Rahul and Anu. Moreover, it also became a hit because of its melodious songs like Jaane Jigar Jaaneman, Main Duniya Bhula Dunga, Nazar Ke Saamne among others sung by Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Nitin Mukesh, and Anuradha Paudwal.

Anu became an overnight sensation after Aashiqui. Her career, however, was short-lived as she suffered major injuries and her face was severely damaged after an accident. Leaving the glamorous world behind, Anu followed her spiritual calling. She runs the Anu Aggarwal Foundation (AAF) and has received the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Award.