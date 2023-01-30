Mumbai: The makes of Aarya dropped the teaser of season 3 on Monday. The third installment of Aarya will bring back Bollywood star Sushmita Sen in the titular role. On Monday, Sen said she is thrilled to dive into the third season of her International Emmy-nominated series which makes her feel at home and gives her a sense of empowerment.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the official Instagram handle of Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3, Now shooting. Coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar #AaryaS3OnHotstar." In Aarya 3 teaser, Sen looks impressive in her OG look smoking a cigar and loading gun.

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the Disney+ Hotstar show is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, which revolves around a middle-aged woman and her struggle to save her family. After two successfully critically-acclaimed seasons in 2020 and 2021, the team began filming for Aarya 3 recently.

Sen expressed her gratitude towards the showrunners for creating Aarya, a character that has become synonymous with her name." I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment."

Talking about the show, Madhvani said he is grateful to the cast and crew and especially Sen, who has made Aarya memorable. According to makers, Sushmita Sen brings a sensitivity to Aarya, of a single mother traversing an unorthodox life.

The makers are yet to share the plotline and premiere date of the upcoming season but said that the upcoming season is built on gripping, relevant and hard-hitting canvas which will take Aarya's story forward. Aarya 3 is amped up with many characters, multiple fractured relationships, small intimate moments and effective backstories.

Aarya season 1 revolved around a happily married woman Aarya (Sen), whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), is shot and a threat looms over her family due to Tej's possible involvement in an illegal drug racket. In the sophomore season, Aarya is seen combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family.