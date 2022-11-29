Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on Monday, shared a series of pictures from her engagement ceremony. She took to Instagram and dropped solo photos of hers in different moods. She also dropped some pictures while dancing with her guests.

She also posted a picture giving a hug to her step brother Azad Rao where Azad wore a light blue coloured formal suit with white shirt. On the other hand, Ira wore a scarlet gown with accessories like watch and a bracelet.

She captioned the post, "I have never felt entirely pretty. But I did that day. I felt like a princess. I felt like I could be photographed from any angle with whatever expression and I still looked pretty. Thank you @coleen_khan_affonso for making look gorgeous and @etherealstudio.in for capturing it and our (@nupur_shikhare ) special day."

As soon as she shared the post, celebrities showered love on Ira in the comment section. Rhea Chakraborty wrote, "You are (red heart and smiling face with heart eyes emoji)," while Hazel Keech commented, "I can hear your squeaky voice in the 3rd picture." She added, Beauty in the comment section.

"Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in presence of close friends and family members. From Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy. Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena. (ANI)