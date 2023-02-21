Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who faced audiences' rejection with Laal Singh Chaddha, is reportedly working on his next. For his next, Aamir will be joining hands with his friend and Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman Khan. The two superstars will be reuniting after nearly three decades with Hindi remake of Spanish film Champions.

If reports are to be believed, Aamir is working on Hindi remake of the Spanish film Champions. For the film, Aamir is in talks with Salman and the latter is keen to come on board for the film. The two actors who are longtime friends are working on the script of the film. The pre-production of Champions is said to be going in full swing with the superstars discussing the locations, shooting schedule and other logistics.

If everything falls in place, Aamir and Salman will be taking Champions on floors in June 2023. While things are almost locked, Salman is yet to sign the dotted lines. Which he will be doing after he gets the final narration of Champions. If reports are anything to go by, Aamir is planning to announce Champions with Salman on his birthday in March.

READ | Did you know, Aamir Khan's sister stars in SRK's Pathaan?

Hopefully, Champions will reunite Aamir and Salman after their 1994 released comedy-drama Andaz Apna Apna. Interestingly, Champions will not reunite Aamir and Salman as co-stars. Aamir will be donning a producer's hat for the film which will be headlined by Salman. If Champions goes on floors this year, the team is aiming to complete it in tight schedules and release it next year.

For unversed, later last year Aamir had spoke about his desire to make Hindi adaption of Champions. The actor-producer at an event in Delhi had said that Champions is a beautifully written heartwarming story and he completely believes in it. Khan will be jointly bankrolling with Sony Pictures International Productions and 200NotOut Productions.