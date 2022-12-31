Bengaluru: Prashanth Neel, director of KGF Chapter 1 and 2, plans to rope in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for his movie with Junior NTR, sources close to him stated. If everything falls in place then NTR31 will be his second film with an impressive casting coup after KGF.

Prashanth Neel and Junior NTR have already announced their project. The filmmaker, who pulled off a big casting coup with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Yash, is now seemingly aiming to rope in Aamir for his next which is tentatively titled NTR31. The team is considering Aamir for a role with gray shade. The project is likely to be rolled out in the next year.

Presently, Prashanth Neel is busy with Salaar, starring Prabhas of BaahubalI fame. Sources say that he is now engaged in the post-production work of the movie. After the completion of the project, Prashanth Neel and Junior NTR are announcing their joint venture. Sources close to Neel confirmed the news and stated that the movie is going to be a major pan-India release.

Jr NTR and Prashanth, both are immensely appreciated in the commercial space of the cinema. Speaking about the juggernaut project, Prashanth Neel had earlier shared that he had the story with him for two decades but he was waiting for the right team to come together to empower him and his vision with scale.

Prashanth Neel film with Jr NTR to be mounted on grand scale

READ | 'Moments like this' says Jr NTR as he spends quality time with wife Lakshmi Pranathi

"This is an idea that originated in my head 20 years ago, but the magnitude and scale of the movie held me back. Finally, the stage is set today to make my dream project with my dream hero," Prashanth had said earlier.

On Jr NTR's birthday in May, the makers treated fans with the actor's first look from the film. It featured a seething and intense Jr NTR determined to fulfill his destiny. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, NTR31 is likely to go on floors in April 2023.