New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer of the Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been unveiled on Sunday evening and it takes viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute long trailer gives a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film's protagonist. His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie.

In the trailer, Aamir's calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look give flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'. It shows multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Aamir's cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looks seamless in the role of the protagonist's mother.

Also read: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo's First Track out: Varun, Kiara, Anil and Neetu groove to electrifying beats

Aamir and Advait Chandan have reunited for 'Laal Singh Chadda' following their collab in 'Secret Superstar'. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Chaitanya Akkineni and will release on August 11, 2022. (ANI)