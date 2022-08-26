Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha met with an ill fate upon its release on August 11. The actor also donned a producer's hat for the film directed by Advait Chandan. Aamir will be apparently moving on next which is Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul. The film, however, is said to be put on the back burner after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle.

According to the latest buzz, the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office has affected the future of Amir's upcoming films. If reports are to be believed, the makers of Mogul have decided to postpone Mogul indefinitely. The makers are yet to announce whether Mogul is shelved or their deal with Aamir is still intact. The chatter around the film, however, is growing after Laal Singh Chaddha boycott call and a subsequent lukewarm response from the audience.

Earlier, Aamir had quit the film after director Subhash Kapoor was found involved in a sexual harassment case. In 2019 he reversed his decision and agreed to play Gulshan Kumar on screen. Mogul has hit many roadblocks ever since its inception. The makers had earlier convinced Akshay Kumar to play the lead in the Gulshan Kumar biopic but he walked out of the project due to certain differences.

In a blood-splattered instance of life imitating art, a memory that Mumbai hasn't been able to shake off even after 25 years, 41-year-old music mogul and film producer Gulshan Kumar, founder of the Super Cassettes Industries, now famous as T-Series, was gunned down on August 12, 1997.

READ | Bhushan Kumar drops new details on Gulshan Kumar biopic

Known for helping the music industry boom in the later 1980s and early 1990s, Gulshan Kumars' music label T-Series became a name to reckon with. The company is no being headed by his son Bhushan Kumar. He had earlier said that the film is his dream project and he is in no hurry to make it because some things happen at the right time. Mogul was earlier scheduled to go on floors earlier this year and was scheduled to hit theater in 2023.

With reports of Mogul being shelved, it seems the film again entered a phase of uncertainty.