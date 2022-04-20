Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his son Azad Rao Khan's pictures relishing mangoes have gone viral on social media. Aamir recently admitted that he took his family for granted and did spend time with his kids when they needed him the most. Going by the latest pictures, the superstar seems trying to make up to the lost time as he and Azad are seen having a quality time together.

On Wednesday, Aamir took to the Instagram handle of his production banner Aamir Khan Productions and shared a string of pictures with his younger one. In the pictures, the father-son duo is seen savouring mangoes. Sharing the images, Aamir wrote, "Have you treated yourself and your family with some 🥭 yet?"

For unversed, Azad is Aamir's son with his former wife Kiran Rao. He and Kiran parted ways after 15 years of marriage last July. Back then, the duo has said that they will continue to co-parent their son and will remain family to each other while their relationship as husband and wife ends. Aamir also has Ira and Junaid Khan with first wife Reena Dutta whom he divorced after 16 years of marriage.