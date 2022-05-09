Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta came together to celebrate their daughter Ira Khan's birthday. The former couple was all smiles at their daughter Ira Khan's birthday bash. Several pictures have surfaced online in which the former couple is seen celebrating Ira's birthday together.

One of the images features Aamir and Reena beaming with joy as their firstborn is busy blowing out the candles before cutting a cake. Aamir's son Azad from his second wife Kiran Rao also marked his presence in the particular snap. In the viral pictures, Ira is seen wearing a bikini for her poolside birthday bash.

Ira's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare has also shared a string of pictures on his social media handle on his ladylove's birthday. Wishing Ira on birthday, Nupur wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love ❤️I love you so so much bubs 😘❤️🤗 @khan.ira."

Aamir's daughter has zero acting aspirations. She has been vocal about her mental health struggle and launched Agatsu Foundation in 2021. With Agatsu, Ira aims to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self-actualisation.

For the unversed, Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share daughter Ira and son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.