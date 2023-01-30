Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan sprinkled stardust at a wedding in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In a string of viral videos, Aamir and Kartik are seen dancing on Bollywood chartbusters. The duo has taken social media by storm as fans are shipping a movie bringing Kartik and Aamir together after their pictures and videos from the event surfaced online.

In viral videos, Kartik and Aamir are seen shaking leg on Tune Maari Entriyaan from Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor starrer Gunday. The duo set the stage on fire with their presence. While Aamir can be seen dressed in an ethnic black ensemble with salt-pepper hair and a beard look. To complete his look, he opted for matching glasses. On the other hand, Karitk looked dapper in a black suit.

Dancing aside, Aamir also entertained the guests with his singing skills. In a viral video doing rounds on Twitter, the superstar is seen singing Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein from his 1990 released superhit film Raja Hindustan. The actor was cheered by the audience as he croons the song with Karitk by his side.

Earlier, Aamir's pictures with singer Jasbir Jassi went viral. Jassi had also shared a video of Aamir enjoying the musical performance by a singer and appreciating his singing. Sharing the video, Jassi wrote on Twitter, "Chha gaye @BeeraVeer #amirkhan saab."

Khan was also spotted with his former Kiran Rao with Congress member and politician Sachin Pilot and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the high-profile event.

On the work front, Aamir has decided to take a break from acting for a year and a half. Later last year, Aamir disclosed that he was supposed to do a film called Champions. However, now he wouldn't be acting in the film but would be involved in its making.