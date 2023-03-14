Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan turned 58 on Tuesday. One of the most sort-after actors in India, his name is frequently associated with excellence in the Hindi film business. The actor, who was born in 1965 to Zeenat Hussain and Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan, has a plethora of accolades to his credit, including nine Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards, and an AACTA Award.

The perfectionist received the Padma Shri award in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan award in 2010. Aamir has established himself as an actor, director, and producer over the course of his nearly three-decade career by deviating from the norm.

Here is a look into Aamir's past work to help you understand how he got to be one of the most well-known and significant actors in Bollywood today.

Sarfarosh (1999)

A look back at Aamir Khan's memorable movies on his 58th birthday

Aamir portrays ACP Rathore, a no-nonsense police officer, which is regarded as one of the best cop dramas to ever come out of Bollywood. The subject handling, despite the core plot's lack of originality, is what made it a compelling watch.

Instead of being the usual cop, Aamir's character was self-righteous, haughty, and willing to run a foot race with the bad guys.

Lagaan (2001)

Working on the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed film Lagaan, which was about an India-England cricket match to pay off debts owed by a village that receives little rain, allowed Aamir to reach new heights of popularity.

It was the last Indian film to receive an Academy Award nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

The movie, which served as Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut, is regarded as groundbreaking when it comes to depicting friendship in films because it fundamentally altered Bollywood. It was the first movie to discuss establishing boundaries and the value of empathy in any kind of relationship.

Everything about it—from the way the movie was shot to the costume design to the dialogue—appealed to the younger generation in a way that helped it become a cult favourite.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

The film depicted a group of careless and irreverent young people playing the role of freedom warriors before realising that little had changed. It conveyed the idea of communal justice, rebelliousness, and zeal, and it showed youth power in its proper context.

Even though this movie was incredibly unconventional for its time, it went on to win that year's National Film Award for Best Feature. Aamir's acting talent simply provided the film with the necessary boost to expand its audience.

Dangal (2016)

Aamir made the decision to portray an elderly, obese father of four kids who goes to great lengths to introduce his daughters to the sport of wrestling in the film. "Dangal" poked fun at sexism and struck a sympathetic note towards girl power.

Aamir's transition from a youthful wrestler to a wrestler who is a 60-year-old father of two grown girls was also extremely fantastic.

Aamir, who was last seen on the silver screen in the film 'Laal Singh Chadha', has deactivated his social media accounts and in 2022 announced that he is taking a break from his over-a-three-decade-long journey in acting.

