Hyderabad: Indian superstar Ram Charan is in the US busy promoting his film RRR in the run-up to the Oscars for the best original song. The actor attended two international shows, first the talk show Entertainment Tonight, where he talked about RRR's global domination, and another podcast named Culture Pop. Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR has been nominated for the Oscars 2023 and is up against tracks by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

Talking about RRR becoming a global phenomenon, Ram Charan on the talk show said that Naatu Naatu is no more just our song, it has become a public song. People of different age groups, and different cultures embraced it wholeheartedly. Even if people don't understand the lyrics, they gave it their love as it is such a foot-tapping number, he said.

The clips of the interview went viral in no time. taking to Twitter, his fans commented: "Global star ramcharan." "Great interview" wrote another. In another podcast with Steve Mason, the actor talked about the surreal experience of walking down the red carpet. He said that he will mostly be there as a fan of the Oscars. Meanwhile, the Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' from S.S. Rajamouli's RRR will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut at the 95th Academy Awards.

M.M. Keeravaani composed the song's music, while the lyrics were penned by Chandrabose. The song won several awards before being nominated for an Oscar. It won the Golden Globe for 'Best Original Song' in January and five days later won two more awards at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

