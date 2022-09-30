68th National Film Awards ceremony: Ajay Devgn, Om Raut, Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and others in attendance
Updated on: 7 minutes ago
68th National Film Awards ceremony: Ajay Devgn, Om Raut, Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and others in attendance
Updated on: 7 minutes ago
Hyderabad (Telangana): The 68th National Film Awards that were organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, a division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, are scheduled to be presented at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Friday evening from 5 pm onwards. President Droupadi Murmu will present the 68th National Film Awards in New Delhi today evening.
As reported earlier, Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 will be given to legendary actress Asha Parekh for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. Actors Ajay Devgn and Suriya who jointly won Best Actor award were seen with filmmaker Om Raut and Best Actress for 68th National Film Awards Aparna Balamurali were seen in the front line at Vigyan Bhawan. The ceremony commenced with National Anthem followed by welcome speech from Apurva Chandra Information and Broadcasting secretary.
68th National Film Awards Jury:
The 10-member jury was headed by Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced in July by jury member and cinematographer Dharam Gulati. Apart from chairperson Shah and Gulati, the jury members include National award-winning Bengali actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, cinematographer GS Bhaskar, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai and Nishigandha.
READ | 68th National Film Awards: 7 women among 52 Dadasaheb Phalke awardees, one was Jewish descent
68th National Film Awards Major winners
- Soorarai Pottru: Best Feature Film
- Sachidanandan KR, Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Best Director
- Tanhaji: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
- Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: Best Actor
- Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru: Best Actress
- Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam: Best Supporting Actor
- Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum: Best Supporting Actress
- AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Best Action Direction Award
- Justice Delayed but Delivered & Three Sisters: Best film on Social Issues
Follow this space for more updates.