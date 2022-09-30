Hyderabad (Telangana): The 68th National Film Awards that were organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, a division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, are scheduled to be presented at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Friday evening from 5 pm onwards. President Droupadi Murmu will present the 68th National Film Awards in New Delhi today evening.

As reported earlier, Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 will be given to legendary actress Asha Parekh for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. Actors Ajay Devgn and Suriya who jointly won Best Actor award were seen with filmmaker Om Raut and Best Actress for 68th National Film Awards Aparna Balamurali were seen in the front line at Vigyan Bhawan. The ceremony commenced with National Anthem followed by welcome speech from Apurva Chandra Information and Broadcasting secretary.

68th National Film Awards Jury:

The 10-member jury was headed by Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced in July by jury member and cinematographer Dharam Gulati. Apart from chairperson Shah and Gulati, the jury members include National award-winning Bengali actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, cinematographer GS Bhaskar, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai and Nishigandha.

68th National Film Awards Major winners

Soorarai Pottru: Best Feature Film

Sachidanandan KR, Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Best Director

Tanhaji: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: Best Actor

Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru: Best Actress

Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam: Best Supporting Actor

Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum: Best Supporting Actress

AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Best Action Direction Award

Justice Delayed but Delivered & Three Sisters: Best film on Social Issues

