Hyderabad (Telangana): The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced today to honour the entertainment industry's best talent. A 10-member jury led by director-producer Vipul Shah met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday morning to submit its report on the 68th National Film Awards.

The awards were announced this evening in the national capital in a ceremony, which is being held after a gap of two years because of the COVID pandemic. Speaking about the awards, Thakur said, "I want to congratulate all the jury members and all those people whose work was reviewed and would like to congratulate those recipients who will be awarded with the National Film Awards. A word of appreciation for everyone who has done an outstanding job." He added, "I am glad that after two years because of COVID, since we could not hold the awards. This year, we will be holding the 68 National Film Awards."

Apart from chairperson Shah, the jury members include cinematographer Dharam Gulati, National award-winning fame Bengali actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, cinematographer GS Bhaskar, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai and Nishigandha.

Sources say that more than 295 films reached the elimination stage and the jury has finally reviewed 66 films in the feature section.

For the non-feature category, the jury reviewed close to 140 non-feature films including documentaries.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Most film-friendly state: Madhya Pradesh

Best Book on Cinema: To be announced

Best Film Critic: No award this year

Feature Film Awards

Special Jury Mention : Semkhor (Dimasa) Vaanku (Malayalam), June (Marathi), Godakaath (Marathi) & Avwanchhit (Marathi), Toolsidas Junior (Hindi)

Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Haryanvi Film : Dada Lakhmi

Best Dimasa Film : Semkhor

Best Tulu Film : Jeetige

Non-Feature Film Awards:

BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER : Rhapsody of Rains- Monsoons of Kerala(English)

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION : 1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar 1232 Kms – Will Die there only ) (Hindi)

BEST EDITING : Borderlands (Bengali, Nepali Manipuri, Hindi & Punjabi)

BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST : Jadui Jangal ( Magical Forest) (Hindi)

BEST AUDIOGRAPHY : Pearl of the Desert (Rajasthani)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY : Shabdikkunna Kalappa (Talking Plow) (Malayalam)

BEST DIRECTION : Oh That’s Bhanu (English, Tamil, Malayalam & Hindi)

BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES : Kumkumarchan (Worship of the Goddess) (Marathi)

BEST SHORT FICTION FILM : Kachichinithu ( The Boy with a Gun) (Karbi)

SPECIAL JURY AWARD : Admitted (Hindi & English)

BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM : The Saviour : Brig.Pritam Singh (Punjabi)

BEST EXPLORATION /ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports) : Wheeling the Ball (English &Hindi)

BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM : Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES : Justice Delayed but Delivered (Hindi) & Three Sisters (Bengali)

BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM : Manah Aru Manuh (Manas and People) (Assamese)

BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM : Surmounting Challenges (English)

BEST SCIENCE and TECHNOLOGY FILM : On the Brink Season 2- Bats (English)

BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM : Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar (Dr. Venkatesh Kumar) (Kannada)

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM : Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

BEST ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM : Mandal ke Bol (Rhythm of Mandal) (Hindi)

BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR : Pariah (Marathi and Hindi)

BEST NON-FEATURE FILM : Testimony of Ana (Dangi)

The National Awards is the most prominent film award ceremony in India. Established in 1954, it has been administered, along with the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Panorama by the Indian government's Directorate of Film Festivals since 1973.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates)