Mumbai: In a major throwback, actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share the news of five years of the release of his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sharing a short video from the movie, Kartik captioned the post as: "5 years ago this day turned into Friendship’s day. And Sonu became an inseparable part of our lives. Thank you Sonu ko apne dil se lagaane ke liye #5YearsOfSonuKeTituKiSweety (sic)."

Many fans reacted to the post shared by the Shehzada actor. A fan of Kartik Aaryan commented on the spot saying, "Fav movie of yours !" Another user wrote, "Wow!! Been quite a journey." Actor Sunny Singh who played the role of Titu credited Luv Ranjan for the affection and recognition he received in the industry.

Looking back at the film as it clocked five years since its release, actor Sunny Singh, who struck a chord with the audience with his role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and then Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, said that wherever he is today and all the appreciation he has received in the past few years to date from the fans is all because of one person- Luv Ranjan. "I have learned how to grow in life, as an actor and as a person because of him. After my parents, it's Luv Sir, who has always been there," Sunny added.

Sunny hoped that the SKTKS celebrate the 6th, 7th or 8th successful year as he believes it is a modern cult film that stood out for its humour. The film was a turning point in both Sunny Singh's and Kartik Aaryan's careers. The film was helmed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar ka Punchnama 1 and 2. (With agency inputs)

