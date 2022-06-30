Washington: US: American rapper and rock drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized on Tuesday due to pancreatitis, which medical professionals believe was brought on by a colonoscopy. According to Variety, multiple family members' sources have confirmed the hospitalisation was caused by pancreatic inflammation, which may cause symptoms including nausea, severe stomach pain, and vomiting, as reported by TMZ. There are no specifics about the date of Barker's colonoscopy, although TMZ claims it was "recent."

The 46-year-old 'Blink-182' drummer, who is also Kourtney Kardashian's husband, was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday for additional treatment. The same day, Alabama Barker, his daughter, asked followers to "Please send your prayers" in a distressing Instagram story post. She also posted, then swiftly removed, a TikTok of her clutching her father's hand as he lay in a hospital bed with the remark, "Please say a prayer." The drummer was shown clutching his phone in his right hand, wearing a black wrist brace on his left, and sporting hospital bands on both wrists.

Infections like staph and cellulitis, a bacterial infection that can result in swelling, inflammation, and agony, are included in Barker's medical history. He had blood clots in his arms in 2018, which necessitated the cancellation of many performances during Blink-182's Las Vegas residency. Additionally, Barker was involved in an aircraft crash in 2008 that resulted in the deaths of six people; he has spoken openly about how the disaster left him with third-degree burns all over his body.

As per Variety, Barker has been a mainstay of the music business for close to three decades. He recently teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly and Post Malone. The musician's friendship with Kardashian, which was featured in the first season of Hulu's "The Kardashians" last year, has recently become popular. Earlier in May, the pair were married in Italy. (ANI)