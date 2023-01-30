Washington [US]: Actor Annie Wersching, well known for her roles in '24' and 'Bosch,' as well as her voice part as Tess in the 2013 video game 'The Last of Us,' has died after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 45.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Wersching's death was announced via a GoFundMe account set up to raise funds for the actor's family. The campaign was shared by 'The Rookie' showrunner Alexi Hawley, 'The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec, and 'The Last of Us' creative director Neil Druckmann.' Julie Plec tweeted, "I became a fan from '24' and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town... RIP Annie, you wonderful soul."

"Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones. " Druckmann wrote. Variety reports that Wersching, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, made his cinematic debut at the age of 24 in a 2002 episode of 'Star Trek: Enterprise.'

Wersching later appeared in a number of programs, including 'Frasier,' 'Supernatural,' and 'Charmed,' before getting recurring roles as Amelia Joffe in 'General Hospital' and Renee Walker in '24.' Wersching later appeared in 'Timeless,' 'The Vampire Diaries,' and 'Extant' as a recurring character. Wersching can also be seen in the films 'Runaways' and 'The Rookie.' Further, according to Variety, the actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. (ANI)