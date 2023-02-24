Washington: The most followed woman celebrity on Instagram now is singer-actress Selena Gomez. She reportedly quit the social media handle after being the most followed celebrity. The singer has beaten Kylie Jenner with her Instagram followers are 382 million while Kylie's are 380 million.

Earlier Kylie was the most followed female on Instagram. Selena announced on another social media Tik Tok that she is taking a break from Instagram. In a six-page report, she went live on TikTok saying, "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier."

"I'm good, I love the way I am, I don't care and yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this," she said further, adding, "I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything."

Gomez's break from social media is not the first time and earlier too on several occasions, she had taken a break from social media citing her mental health. In 2014, she entered a mental health facility shortly after being diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Gomez began her career on the children's television series Barney and Friends (2002–2004). She rose to prominence for starring as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–2012). Gomez appeared in films like Another Cinderella Story (2008), Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009), Ramona and Beezus (2010), Monte Carlo (2011), Spring Breakers (2012), Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), and The Dead Don't Die (2019), and voiced Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania film franchise (2012–2022). (with Agency inputs)