Hyderabad: The upcoming 95th Oscars ceremony's full list of nominations will be revealed today in an event later in the evening. The Oscars 2023 nominations will be hosted by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed, the Academy said. The nominations will go live at 6.50 pm IST.

In 2022, Ahmed won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film as the co-writer, producer, and star of The Long Goodbye. Previously, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Sound of Metal, in 2021. After breaking out in the Oscar-nominated thriller Nightcrawler, Ahmed starred in the HBO limited series The Night Of, for which he won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He will star opposite Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley in the sci-fi drama Fingernails, and is set to reteam with The Long Goodbye director, Aneil Karia, for a modern feature adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet.

Williams starred as Marnie for six seasons in the Emmy-winning HBO series Girls, and the Oscar-winning Jordan Peele horror film Get Out. She also starred in the recently released sci-fi horror thriller M3GAN. Williams will appear alongside Matt Bomer in Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, based on the Thomas Mallon novel.

Where to watch? Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The nominations presentation will be livestreaming on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or via the Academy's Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, or YouTube starting at 6:50 pm onwards, the Academy said.

When and where is the 95th Oscars ceremony? Sunday, March 12, 2023, live from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Who's hosting the ceremony? Jimmy Kimmel will return for the third time. He hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. "His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide," A.frame quoted Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang as saying.

Who's producing the show? Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment will serve as the executive producers and showrunners of this year's show. Weiss will be directing the show for the eighth consecutive year.

Weiss won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special in both 2017 and 2018 (the same years that Kimmel hosted), with additional nominations in 2019 for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special (Live), A.frame reported.