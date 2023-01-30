Los Angeles: Oscar-nominated actor James Martin said that he is returning to his day job after starring in An Irish Goodbye. The star, who has Down's Syndrome, worked at Starbucks in Belfast before starring in the short film. The 30-year-old said that he "helps out all the customers" and that he's been "doing that a long time. It's nice," he explained.

James played one of two brothers who are brought together by their mother's death. The film is nominated in the Best Short Film category at the Oscars. At the 95th Academy Awards which will be held in March, James is hoping to meet Robert De Niro and hang out with fellow Irishman Colin Farrell.

He also worked as a chef in the Italian restaurant Scalini's. "I can make garlic bread, meatballs, salads and mussels, chips and stuff like that," he added. The actor discussed acting with Down's syndrome and said "anybody can act" and it "doesn't matter if you have Down's syndrome."

"Take Stephen Hawking (who had motor neurone disease) in the Simpsons," he explained. "He was a fantastic actor, he knew what he was doing but you just have to treat him like an adult. I always say to people never judge a book by its cover." James is also known for his role in the show Ups And Downs. He is currently in a relationship with Louise Davies, who will be his date at the Academy Awards.

An Irish Goodbye stars Michelle Fairley as Grainne, Paddy Jenkins as Father O'Shea, Seamus O'Hara as Turlough and James as Lorcan. When the two brothers reunite following the death of their mother, they end up discovering her unfulfilled bucket list. The short film is directed and written by Tom Berkeley and Ross White. (With agency inputs)