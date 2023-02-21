New Delhi: Miguelherran aka Rio of Money Heist was papped at Indira Gandhi International Airport and it seems he is here in the country for some projects ahead. The Netflix popular series 'Money Heist' actor Rio seemed enthusiastic while clicking pictures with his fans at the Airport.

After the release of the series, it has become quite famous and the Spanish actors now have quite a huge fan base in India. The actor was seen pushing his luggage through the airport, unlike other celebs who have their staff carrying their luggage, a Instagram user wrote" He is seen pushing his own luggage unlike a lot of people who have their bodyguards carry their handbags."

Fans after spotting Rio commented, Welcome to State Bank of India. While another user wrote, Pls State bank ko loot lo yr hmesa lunch krte hai (Please rob State Bank of India, the employees of the bank are always having lunch). Another user commented, welcome Rio heart emoticons My Gangsta BoII. Another user wrote Welcome to RBI.

Earlier in 2015, Miguelherran shot for the Commercial music streaming Aap Gaana where he lipsynced a Hindi song. However, his fan following started after Money Heist became the most-watched series on Netflix. The Spanish series Money Heist portrays a group of robbers led by a Professor who recruits an army to rob 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. The group hatches a plot to perfectly steal the money as the biggest weapon amongst the group was that they have nothing to lose.

After five months of planning counting every step carefully and a detailed drawing out of probability and even eleven days of being locked up in the National Coinage and Stamp Factory of Spain to see if all this hard work would lead to victory or in vain is extremely interesting series produced by Netflix draw a huge number of fan following make it to the most watched list.