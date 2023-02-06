List of Grammy winners in top categories
Published on: 58 minutes ago
List of Grammy winners in top categories
Published on: 58 minutes ago
Los Angeles: Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:
- Album of the year: “Harry’s House”, Harry Styles.
- Record of the year: “About Damn Time”, Lizzo.
- Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Just Like That”, Bonnie Raitt.
- Best new artist: Samara Joy.
- Best pop solo performance: “Easy on Me”, Adele.
- Best pop duo/group performance: “Unholy”, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.
- Best rap album: “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar.
- Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance”, Beyoncé.
- Best R&B Song: “Cuff It”, Beyoncé.
- Best country album: “A Beautiful Time”, Willie Nelson.
- Best pop vocal album: “Harry’s House”, Harry Styles.
- Best música urbana album: “Un Verano Sin Ti”, Bad Bunny.
- Best rock album: “Patient Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne.
- Best rock performance: “Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlile.
- Best rock song: “Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlile.
- Best rap performance: "The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar.
- Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar.
- Best melodic rap performance: “Wait For U”, Future featuring Drake & Tems.
- Best R&B album: “Black Radio III”, Robert Glasper.
- Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs”, Muni Long.
- Best traditional R&B performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa”, Beyoncé.
- Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights”, Steve Lacy.
- Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue”, Wet Leg.
- Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg”, Wet Leg.
- Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me”, Viola Davis.
- Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher”, Michael Bublé.
- Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever”, Willie Nelson.
- Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.
- Best country album: “’Til You Can’t”, Cody Johnson.
- Best music video: “All Too Well: The Short Film”, Taylor Swift.
- Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff.
- Best comedy album: “The Closer”, Dave Chappelle.
- Best musical theater album: “Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)”.
- Best music film: “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”.
- Best song written for visual media: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto”, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
- Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy.
- Best Americana album: “In These Silent Days”, Brandi Carlile.
- Best Americana performance: “Made Up Mind”, Bonnie Raitt.
- Best American roots song: “Just Like That”, Bonnie Raitt.
- Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé.
- Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules”, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi.
- Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House”, Harry Styles.
- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”.
- Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”, Germaine Franco. (AP)
Loading...