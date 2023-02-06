Los Angeles: Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

Album of the year: “Harry’s House” , Harry Styles.

, Harry Styles. Record of the year: “About Damn Time” , Lizzo.

, Lizzo. Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Just Like That” , Bonnie Raitt.

, Bonnie Raitt. Best new artist: Samara Joy.

Samara Joy. Best pop solo performance: “Easy on Me” , Adele.

, Adele. Best pop duo/group performance: “Unholy” , Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

, Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Best rap album: “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” , Kendrick Lamar.

, Kendrick Lamar. Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance” , Beyoncé.

, Beyoncé. Best R&B Song: “Cuff It” , Beyoncé.

, Beyoncé. Best country album: “A Beautiful Time” , Willie Nelson.

, Willie Nelson. Best pop vocal album: “Harry’s House” , Harry Styles.

, Harry Styles. Best música urbana album: “Un Verano Sin Ti” , Bad Bunny.

, Bad Bunny. Best rock album: “Patient Number 9” , Ozzy Osbourne.

, Ozzy Osbourne. Best rock performance: “Broken Horses” , Brandi Carlile.

, Brandi Carlile. Best rock song: “Broken Horses” , Brandi Carlile.

, Brandi Carlile. Best rap performance: "The Heart Part 5” , Kendrick Lamar.

, Kendrick Lamar. Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5” , Kendrick Lamar.

, Kendrick Lamar. Best melodic rap performance: “Wait For U” , Future featuring Drake & Tems.

, Future featuring Drake & Tems. Best R&B album: “Black Radio III” , Robert Glasper.

, Robert Glasper. Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs” , Muni Long.

, Muni Long. Best traditional R&B performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa” , Beyoncé.

, Beyoncé. Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights” , Steve Lacy.

, Steve Lacy. Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue” , Wet Leg.

, Wet Leg. Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg” , Wet Leg.

, Wet Leg. Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me” , Viola Davis.

, Viola Davis. Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher” , Michael Bublé.

, Michael Bublé. Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever” , Willie Nelson.

, Willie Nelson. Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” , Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.

, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde. Best country album: “’Til You Can’t” , Cody Johnson.

, Cody Johnson. Best music video: “All Too Well: The Short Film” , Taylor Swift.

, Taylor Swift. Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff.

Jack Antonoff. Best comedy album: “The Closer” , Dave Chappelle.

, Dave Chappelle. Best musical theater album: “Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)” .

. Best music film: “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” .

. Best song written for visual media: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” , Lin-Manuel Miranda.

from , Lin-Manuel Miranda. Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy.

Samara Joy. Best Americana album: “In These Silent Days” , Brandi Carlile.

, Brandi Carlile. Best Americana performance: “Made Up Mind” , Bonnie Raitt.

, Bonnie Raitt. Best American roots song: “Just Like That” , Bonnie Raitt.

, Bonnie Raitt. Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul” , Beyoncé.

, Beyoncé. Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules” , Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi.

, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi. Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House” , Harry Styles.

, Harry Styles. Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto” .

. Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”, Germaine Franco. (AP)