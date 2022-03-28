List of 94th Academy Awards Winners
Published on: Mar 28, 2022, 12:16 PM IST |
List of 94th Academy Awards Winners
From the movie 'Dune' taking home 6 awards to Will Smith winning his first Oscar as Best Actor in the movie 'King Richard', here is a complete list of the Academy Award Winners:
- Best picture: “CODA”
- Best actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Best actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Documentary feature: “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- Original song: “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
- Best director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Best international film: “Drive My Car,” Japan
- Costume design: “Cruella”
- Original screenplay: “Belfast”
- Adapted screenplay: “CODA”
- Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose
- Cinematography: “Dune”
- Visual Effects: “Dune”
- Best animated feature: “Encanto”
- Sound: “Dune”
- Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball”
- Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper”
- Live action short: “The Long Goodbye”
- Music (original score): “Dune”
- Film editing: “Dune”
- Production design: “Dune”
- Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
