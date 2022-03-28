From the movie 'Dune' taking home 6 awards to Will Smith winning his first Oscar as Best Actor in the movie 'King Richard', here is a complete list of the Academy Award Winners:

Best picture: “CODA” Best actor: Will Smith, “King Richard” Best actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Documentary feature: “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” Original song: “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell Best director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, “CODA” Best international film: “Drive My Car,” Japan Costume design: “Cruella” Original screenplay: “Belfast” Adapted screenplay: “CODA” Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose Cinematography: “Dune” Visual Effects: “Dune” Best animated feature: “Encanto” Sound: “Dune” Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball” Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper” Live action short: “The Long Goodbye” Music (original score): “Dune” Film editing: “Dune” Production design: “Dune” Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

