Los Angeles: Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis Presley's only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Presley's death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla. Legacy of her father and her own music aside, Presley would later make headlines for her personal like. Struggles with drugs and some very public marriages. Her four husbands included Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

Lisa Marie Presley with Michael Jackson

Lisa Marie Presley, the sole child of one of the most well-known celebrities in history, experienced her parent's divorce when she was five years old, her father's death when she was nine, and a period of drug usage prior to converting to Scientology. She admitted to Playboy that her mother's boyfriend had inappropriate behaviour against her and was a regular in the media because of her brief marriages to Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson.

Lisa Marie Presley with Nicolas Cage

Jackson and Presley were married in the Dominican Republic in 1994, but the marriage ended two years later and was defined by numerous awkward public appearances, including an unexpected kiss from Jackson during the MTV Video Music Awards and a joint interview with Diane Sawyer when she defended her husband against allegations he had sexually abused a minor. Her other celebrity marriage was even shorter: Cage filed for divorce after four months of marriage in 2002.

Lisa Marie Presley with Michael Lockwood

Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood share twin daughters Finley and Harper in addition to Riley Keough. Prior to Lockwood, she was married to Danny Keough for two years. Presley is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, her three daughters and a half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi.