Washington (US): Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde revealed why she fired Shia LaBeouf from the film. According to Wilde, Shia's exit from the fllm was due to his "process" of preparing for a role, so as to make keep Florence Pugh 'safe'. Florence Pugh reportedly grabbed the lead part as Alice, but the scandal swirling around her leading man is just intensifying.

Shia LaBeouf was initially approached and agreed to play the part of Jack, which was eventually portrayed by Harry Styles. In an interview, Wilde said, "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

"I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job," said Olivia Wilde on firing Shia LaBeouf.

LaBeouf departure from Don't Worry Darling was initially attributed to a scheduling issue. But soon after FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly abusing her physically, mentally, and emotionally while they were dating. Wilde addressed the allegations, stating, "A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behaviour...Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported."

Wilde went on to say that she wished LaBeouf well, saying, "I find myself just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive."

LaBeouf sought assistance after the accusations and checked into a long-term facility. Fans have praised and criticised Wilde's connection with Styles, who also stars in the movie, as well as her acting in it.