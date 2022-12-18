Los Angeles: Kate Hudson has opened up on her approach to filming nude scenes. She explained that she doesn't mind it as long as it doesn't draw too much attention to her breasts.

The 43-year-old Hollywood star has been appearing on screens since the 1990s and will soon be seen on Netflix in the murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - which includes the final on-screen appearance of the late Dame Angela Lansbury.

While out promoting the film, the topic of nude and love scenes was raised - with Kate explaining that she has a reasonably blase approach to filming without her kit on. She, however, fears that saucy scenes could make her a target for lurid conversation - and she hopes this is something that can be avoided.

Discussing her nude scenes with The Sun on Sunday, Kate explained: "I don't have an issue with nudity personally - I think it's great. But I don't want to be on a promo tour and all anyone wants to talk about is my b*****, and how hard it was. You don't want the movie to be about that."

While she was on the promo trail, Kate has been something of an open book about her life, including how she balances raising her three children who she shares with three different men. (With agency inputs)