Washington: Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who suffered from a traumatic injury after an accident on New Year's Day, has shared a selfie from his hospital bed, thanking everyone for their "kind words."

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Renner shared the picture along with the caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." The comments section of the social media post was filled with wishes from several Hollywood stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Taika Watiti and Orlando Bloom among others. While Hemsworth wrote, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" for his 'Avengers' co-star, Pratt commented, "Continued prayers your way brutha."

Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. The Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. A source told a magazine on Monday that Renner's injuries were "extensive." The actor's rep shared that Renner is "receiving excellent care."

READ | Jeremy Renner spotted playing cricket with kids, while shooting for a film in Alwar

After being transferred to a nearby medical centre, Renner underwent surgery on Monday. Renner has owned a home in Washoe County for several years. The northern Nevada area was pummeled by heavy snowfall during a storm on New Year's Eve, with more than 31,000 people losing power, according to News 4.

Along with his popular appearances as Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner is currently anchoring Taylor Sheridan's drama series Mayor of Kingstown, with a second season due out later in January. He is also a two-time Oscar nominee, for his turns in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).