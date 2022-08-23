Washington: Singer Harry Styles and his girlfriend, actor Olivia Wilde opened up on the online backlash they have received over their relationship. The couple reportedly talked openly about how some of the devoted One Direction fanbases felt that their relationship was inappropriate.

"It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something," Styles said in an interview. Harry said that even though he is aware that fans are curious about his personal life, he acknowledged that it is difficult for him to see the people who are closest to him become the targets of criticism.

"That obviously doesn't make me feel good," said Harry Styles on Olivia Wilde being trolled. He added, "I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that." When questioned about the negativity, Wilde emphasised that only a small portion of Styles' supporters leave harsh comments. The bulk were "really lovely folks," the Booksmart director said.

"What I don't understand about the cruelty you're referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there," she said. "I don't personally believe the hateful energy defines his fanbase at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness."

According to Styles, he always discusses with potential love partners early on to prepare them for a possible unfavourable response from some fans. "Can you imagine," he said, "Going on a second date with someone and being like, 'OK, there's this corner of the thing, and they're going to say this, and it's going to be really crazy, and they're going to be really mean, and it's not real.... But anyway, what do you want to eat?'"

At the time, it was reported that Wilde restricted her Instagram comments after hundreds of fans left cruel remarks on her photos in which they criticized the two over their age gap, slammed Wilde as "shameful" and accused her of "stealing" Styles.

Following their encounter in 2020 on the set of the upcoming psychological movie Don't Worry Darling, the couple started dating. The film, which will be released next month and stars Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine, was directed by Wilde. The House alum also has a minor part.

After finishing the assignment, the two became closer, and in January 2021, they attended Styles' manager Jeff Azoff's wedding together, and they made their romance known. Their debut as a couple came two months after Wilde ended her seven-year engagement to Jason Sudeikis with whom she shares son Otis and daughter Daisy. (With agency inputs)