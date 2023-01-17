Rome: With her large, limpid brown eyes, statuesque figure, and seductively deep voice, she was one of the world's best-known actresses and sex symbols in the 1950s and 1960s, especially in evergreen classics like Come September - but Gina Lollobrigida, who passed away at 95 on Monday, made waves beyond her onscreen prowess in other fields too, and figured in the headlines long after she walked off-stage.

Her Indian connection:

Termed the Mona Lisa of the 20th Century and The Most Beautiful Woman in the World, Gina Lollobrigida was also more informally called La Lollo - a nickname also later adopted by Indian actor Karisma Kapoor.

And while the theme of one of her most famous films (Come September, 1961) continues to strike a chord with Indians of the right age and can still be heard at weddings, Gina nearly became part of Bollywood's first attempt at an international hit.

Gina Lollobrigida with Zeenat Aman

Tipped for the role of an aristocratic, acrobatic thief in Krishna Shah's Shalimar (1977), she walked out, after being royally upstaged by a younger and more daring Zeenat Aman at the "muhurat" in Bombay's Turf Club. (Renowned publisher Ashok Chopra, who was also present, recounts the episode in his memoirs A Scrapbook of Memories, as did Bollywood publicist Bunny Reuben in a rather salacious chapter, titled The Battle of the B**bs in his book on the film's making). Replaced by American actor Sylvia Miles, she missed being part of a colossal financial and critical flop.

Standout performances:

But there were other, better films she can be seen in. Gina may not have been as prolific as her compatriots like Sophia Loren or other contemporaries, with just around 70 onscreen appearances (including her early uncredited roles) in a five-decade-long career, but the few she is known for still stand out - like Come September opposite American heartthrob Rock Hudson, or in big-budget spectacular Solomon and Sheba (1959) opposite Yul Brynner - who abandoned his iconic bald look for the Biblical film.

A photo taken in the 50s of Italian diva Gina Lollobrigida

As Gina said of the latter film: "There is only one trouble with having played the most famous courtesan of all times and that is, after Sheba, all other roles will certainly seem tame and anticlimactic."

Early life, debut & winning Miss Italia pageant

Born on July 4, 1927 in the pictorial mountain village of Subiaco near Rome, Luigina Lollobrigida was the second among four daughters (all still alive save the youngest) her parents had, and her acting debut was in 1945 with a small part in an Italian comedy play. But it was in 1947 when she came third in the Miss Italia pageant, did she achieve national renown.

Breakthrough

She acted in several Italian films from 1946 onwards, mostly in bit parts, but more substantial ones such as The Bride Can't Wait (1949), and The Young Caruso (1951). But what made her name were starring roles in French swashbuckler Fanfan la Tulipe (1952) and opposite Italian neo-realist maestro Vittorio de Sica in Bread, Love and Dreams (1953).

Frank Sinatra and Gina Lollobrigida in a still from Never So Few, 1959

Refused to shift her base to Hollywood:

Approached by Hollywood, Gina, however, refused to move there but was open to working in films shot in Europe. Her first Hollywood foray was Beat The Devil (1953), a slick con film intended as a spoof of The Maltese Falcon-like genre, opposite 'tough man' Humphrey Bogart. She also appeared opposite Errol Flynn in Crossed Swords (1954) and with Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis in Trapeze (1956) - possibly it was this role that prompted "Shalimar" makers.

But apart from Lisa Helena Fellini of Come September, the films she is mostly known for are as Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1956) opposite Anthony Quinn, and as Carla Campbell in Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell (1968) where she convinced three US ex-soldiers likely to have fathered her daughter to pay for her raising.

Gina Lollobrigida reads a magazine as she sits by the pool during her stay at the Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 10, 1959

Did not rest on her laurels:

On her career, she once said: "A woman at 20 is like ice, at 30, she is warm and at 40, she is hot." After roles slowed down in the early 1970s, Gina did not rest on her laurels but reinvented herself as a sculptor - and photojournalist. In the latter role, she clicked among others Salvador Dali, Henry Kissinger, Paul Newman and Audrey Hepburn, while scooping the world by getting an exclusive interview with Fidel Castro.

Gina Lollobrigida poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of a documentary on Miss Italy during the 7th edition of the Rome International Film Festival in Rome, Friday, Nov. 16, 2012

Views on fame:

However, she was never too enamoured of her glamorous popularity, quipping: "Popularity has a bright side, it unlocks many doors. But the truth is that I don't like it very much because it changes the private life into a very small thing".

Lived life on her own terms

"I do what I like now. I just don't have time for it all," she once said. Gina continued to make headlines well into the 21st century, be it for announcing her engagement in 2006 (aged 79) to a 45-year-old Spanish businessman Javier Rigau, and then few years later, launching legal proceedings against him for fraud, or for donating a considerable part of what she got for selling her jewellery in 2013 for stem cell research. "I have always had a weakness for younger men because they are generous and have no complexes," the actor once said in a magazine interview.

Gina Lollobrigida embodied the Italian stereotype of Mediterranean beauty

In the last years of her life, Lollobrigida's name more frequently appeared in articles by journalists covering Rome's courts, not the glamour scene, as legal battles were waged over whether she had the mental competence to tend to her finances. (With agency inputs)