Washington : Actor Raquel Welch, who gained stardom as a sex symbol in 1960s, has passed away at the age of 82, following a brief illness, according to TMZ, an American tabloid news organization.

TMZ has reported that according to Raquel's family members, she died on Wednesday. She first gained attention for her performances in 'Fantastic Voyage' and 'One Million Years B.C.', both in 1966. Welch had only a few lines in 'B.C.', but it was her clothing -- a modest and tiny deerskin bikini -- that propelled her to sex symbol status. Welch's stardom rose further from there, and she became one of the most sought-after female stars in the 1960s and 1970s.

In the process she took home several accolades including a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her 1974 role in 'The Three Musketeers'. According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, following her death, Welch's rep Steve Sauer, said, "Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness...

The 82-year-old actress burst into Hollywood in her initial roles in 'One Million, B.C' and 'Fantastic Voyage.' "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch," he added.

Through the years, Welch starred alongside a few of Hollywood's leading men including Frank Sinatra, Robert Wagner, James Stewart, Dean Martin and Burt Reynolds. As per TMZ, Welch was named one of the '100 Sexiest Stars in Film History' in an issue of Empire magazine in 1995 and was ranked 3rd in Playboy's '100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century'. She also appeared on 'The Cher Show' in 1975 and performed 'I'm a Woman' with Cher. (ANI)