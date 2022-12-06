Tampa : Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and starred in films including “Look Who’s Talking,” died Monday. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley’s manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press. Alley was 71.

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," it continued.

The siblings remembered their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

"We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker," the statement concluded.

Alley, who shared her children with Parker Stevenson, to whom she was married from 1983 to 1997, found fame playing Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom 'Cheers' from 1987 to 1993. For this role, she received an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991, as per Page Six. (ANI)