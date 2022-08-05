Los Angeles (US): Singer-actor Lady Gaga has confirmed that she will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in upcoming movie Joker: Folie a Deux. The film is sequel to 2019's Todd Phillips-directed anti-hero character study Joker. Gaga announced her casting in the Warner Bros project via teaser she posted on her Instagram page. The video clip is set to Cheek to Cheek, the song Gaga famously covered with legendary singer Tony Bennett.

In June, it was reported by Variety, that Gaga was circling the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, which is set to be a musical. On June 7, director Todd Phillips posted the screenplay's cover on Instagram and revealed the Folie a Deux subtitle.

The phrase refers to a shared delusional disorder, and Joker's only real companion, other than Batman, anyway, has been Harley, a character first created for Batman: The Animated Series in the early 1990s. However, the teaser does not outright confirm Gaga is playing Harley.

Unlike the dark and gritty Joker, the sequel is being created as a musical. Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his performance as Joker aka Arthur Fleck, one of the most iconic characters from DC comics' Batman universe. Plot details of the sequel are under wraps. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver.

READ | Phoenix opens up about clashing with De Niro during Joker

Phillips' original Joker became a box office phenomenon in 2019, grossing just over USD 1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history (unadjusted for inflation). The movie won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and went on to earn 11 Academy Award nominations, including best picture and director. Phoenix won the Oscar, as did Hildur Gudnadottir for the original score.

Joker: Folie a Deux will be released by Warner Bros in theatres on October 4, 2024.