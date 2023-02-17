New York: Hollywood action star Bruce Willis is suffering from a untreatable dementia. In a health update shared by Bruce's family, the actor is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. It's been almost a year since family of Bruce announced his inactiveness in films. Update on Bruce's health was shared by the family on Thursday via social media.

In 2022 March, Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia. Following which, the family had announced his retirement from films. Sharing update on actor's health, the family revealed that it is "painful" to learn that Bruce is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) which is immedicable disease.

According to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration describes FTD as an inevitable decline in functioning. After the onset of symptoms, an average life expectancy is of seven to 13 years. Bruce's family hopes that treatments for this "cruel disease" is found trough awareness and research. The family also said that the media attention should help to increases about FTD.

In a career spread over four decades, Bruce has featured in films like The Verdict, Blind Date, Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element and many more. It was, however, 1988 released Die Hard which helped him find footing in films. Before his retirement from films, Willis was predominantly seen in OTT thrillers.